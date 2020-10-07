Dr. Banifatemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reza Banifatemi, MD
Dr. Reza Banifatemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PECSI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Great Lakes Cardiovascular705 Maple Rd Ste 300, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266
John R Oishei Childrens Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both my husband and I went to him! He listened to our concerns , ordered tests that he felt were needed for us! He was a great listener And very kind! Very professional and smart . We are so thankful to him !
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- PECSI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Banifatemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
