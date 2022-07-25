Overview of Dr. Gholamreza Bonabi, MD

Dr. Gholamreza Bonabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Bonabi works at Reza Bonabi MD Inc in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.