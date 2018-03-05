Dr. Reza Dabir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Dabir, MD
Dr. Reza Dabir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE, DENTISTRY AND NURSING and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Dabir's Office Locations
Oakwood Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons22060 Beech St Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 228-0230
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dabir did heart bi-pass surgery on my brother and saved his life. He is top notch.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1750351383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE, DENTISTRY AND NURSING
Dr. Dabir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabir speaks Arabic and Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabir.
