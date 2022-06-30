See All Neurosurgeons in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Reza Dashti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Reza Dashti, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reza Dashti, MD

Dr. Reza Dashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY

Dr. Dashti works at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dashti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Spine and Brain Surgery, Cerebrovascular Center
    101 Nicolls Rd Ste 430, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chiari's Deformity
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chiari's Deformity
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dashti?

    Jun 30, 2022
    I saw Dr. Dashti, after seeing numerous other neurologists and vascular surgeons due to a complete carotid occlusion and to rule out brain anerysms. Dr Dashti really takes times to put patient at ease, to explain condition and procedure fully, and to address all questions and concerns. His expertise, knowledge, compassionate care and good sense of humor are great assets for those fortunate to be in his care. I highly recommend him and his staff without hesitancy.
    Rebecca A. — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Dashti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reza Dashti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dashti to family and friends

    Dr. Dashti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dashti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reza Dashti, MD.

    About Dr. Reza Dashti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801167895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Dashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dashti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dashti works at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dashti’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reza Dashti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.