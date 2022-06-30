Dr. Reza Dashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Dashti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reza Dashti, MD
Dr. Reza Dashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Dashti works at
Dr. Dashti's Office Locations
New York Spine and Brain Surgery, Cerebrovascular Center101 Nicolls Rd Ste 430, Stony Brook, NY 11794 DirectionsMonday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Dashti, after seeing numerous other neurologists and vascular surgeons due to a complete carotid occlusion and to rule out brain anerysms. Dr Dashti really takes times to put patient at ease, to explain condition and procedure fully, and to address all questions and concerns. His expertise, knowledge, compassionate care and good sense of humor are great assets for those fortunate to be in his care. I highly recommend him and his staff without hesitancy.
About Dr. Reza Dashti, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Persian and Turkish
- 1801167895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dashti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dashti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dashti speaks Persian and Turkish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dashti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.