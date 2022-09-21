Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elahimehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD
Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Elahimehr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elahimehr's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5494Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Scripps Clinic310 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-6245
-
3
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9765Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elahimehr?
I saw Dr Elahimehr at the new Oceanside office on Jefferson. He is very attentive, made me feel comfortable with him right away and answered all of my many questions. He listens and explains thing in a way I can easily understand. I have recommended him and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1750677522
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elahimehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elahimehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elahimehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elahimehr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elahimehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elahimehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elahimehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elahimehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.