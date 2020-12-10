See All General Dentists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Reza Fouladi, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (179)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Dr. Reza Fouladi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Southern California / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Fouladi works at Sacramento Oral Surgery - Midtown in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Sacramento Oral Surgery Midtown
    Sacramento Oral Surgery Midtown
2503 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816
(916) 546-9314
  2. 2
    Sacramento Oral Surgery South
    Sacramento Oral Surgery South
7551 Timberlake Way Ste 120, Sacramento, CA 95823
(916) 546-9381

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Delta Health System
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Dental Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • MetLife
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2020
    ultra professional Dr. and staff
    Norman Madison — Dec 10, 2020
    Dentistry
    12 years of experience
    English
    1962561340
    University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Southern California / School of Dentistry
    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

    Dr. Reza Fouladi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fouladi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fouladi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fouladi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fouladi works at Sacramento Oral Surgery - Midtown in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fouladi’s profile.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Fouladi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fouladi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fouladi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fouladi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

