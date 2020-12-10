Dr. Reza Fouladi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fouladi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Fouladi, DDS
Overview
Locations
Sacramento Oral Surgery Midtown2503 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 546-9314
Sacramento Oral Surgery South7551 Timberlake Way Ste 120, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 546-9381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Delta Health System
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Dental Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
ultra professional Dr. and staff
About Dr. Reza Fouladi, DDS
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1962561340
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Southern California / School of Dentistry
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fouladi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fouladi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Fouladi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fouladi.
