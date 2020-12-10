Overview

Dr. Reza Fouladi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Southern California / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Fouladi works at Sacramento Oral Surgery - Midtown in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.