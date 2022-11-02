Dr. Reza Ghorbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghorbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Ghorbani, MD
Dr. Reza Ghorbani, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from Tuft's Univeristy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital, UM Capital Region Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Advanced Pain Medicine Institute7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 660, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 615-4553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Pain Medicine Inst5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1550, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 220-1333
APMI Orthopaedic, Sports Heath & Regenerative Medicine5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1600, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 683-7277
- Suburban Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- UM Laurel Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr.Ghorbani since 2008 and i have no complaints about anything i started seeing him because My Orthopedic, Neurologists as well as Neuro Surgeon sent me to him for different procedures and later on he became my Pain Mgmt Doctor and as stated before i have not had a bad experience with APMI at all
- Pain Management
- English, Persian
- Interventional Pain Managment Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- St Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Tuft's Univeristy School Of Medicine
- Tufts University
Dr. Ghorbani speaks Persian.
