Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reza Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Jacob, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.
Dr. Jacob works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Medical Group9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (760) 439-1963Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Liberty Station2445 Truxtun Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92106 Directions (619) 272-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacob?
Very knowledgable, kind, and up-front. He spotted an issue when others hadn't.
About Dr. Reza Jacob, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407084908
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- UC San Francisco
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Dermatitis, Genital Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.