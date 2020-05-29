Dr. Reza Kermani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kermani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Kermani, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Kermani, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Locations
Elite Robotic Surgery Center38920 Trade Center Dr Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 382-0221
Valley Acute Care Surgery11550 Indian Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 898-4900
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kermani was spot on with his surgery and post visit ..
About Dr. Reza Kermani, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Tufts Sch Med
- Univ Of Ca
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
