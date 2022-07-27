Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keshavarzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Keshavarzi works at
Locations
1
Miami VIP Surgery - Dr. Reza Keshavarzi7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 210, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 801-3883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Care Credit
- Medicare
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
El doctor es super bueno recomendado al 100%,,, el equipo de su consulta son las chicas mas cool que he conocido, Lily, Mari y Dani
About Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1215188925
Education & Certifications
- Jackson South Community Hospital|Jackson South Community Hospital - Miama, FL (Minimally Invasive/Bariatric General Surgery Fellowship)
- Jackson Memorial Hospital / University of Miami School of Medicine - Miami, FL|Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- 2006|Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keshavarzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keshavarzi works at
Dr. Keshavarzi speaks Persian and Spanish.
