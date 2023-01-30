Dr. Reza Khodaverdian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodaverdian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Khodaverdian, MD
Overview of Dr. Reza Khodaverdian, MD
Dr. Reza Khodaverdian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khodaverdian's Office Locations
-
1
Pushpinder Sivia M.d. A Professional Corporation39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-4330
-
2
INTEGRIS Heart Hospital3433 NW 56th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-4392
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reza is a great Doctor. He treated my cousin for a pneumothorax that would not go away. He did some kind of patching and just like magic he got better. Amazing Doctor and wonderful human being
About Dr. Reza Khodaverdian, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1700050689
Education & Certifications
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
