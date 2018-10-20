Overview

Dr. Reza Khoshini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khoshini works at San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.