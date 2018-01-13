Overview

Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Mahrou works at Pain Care Providers in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.