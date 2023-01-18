Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Urology5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions
I was referred to Dr mehrazin for a 5.1cm Clear cell renal cell carcinoma tumor. This was removed in October of 2020 through Laparoscopic partial nephrectomy. My recovery was very fast and I am happy to report that I am cancer free 2 years later. Enough about me, Dr Mehrazin put me at ease with his professionalism and Confidence. My follow up scans were easy to schedule through Mount Sinai radiology. I didn’t choose Dr Mehrazin but I most certainly would. His staff are also superb, I highly recommend Dr Mehrazin. You provide the positivity, Dr Mehrazin will provide the skill, together you will make a great team!
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Mehrazin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehrazin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehrazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrazin has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.