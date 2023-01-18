Overview of Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD

Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Mehrazin works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.