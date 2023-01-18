See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD

Urology
4.8 (92)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD

Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Mehrazin works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehrazin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Urology
    5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Adrenal Tumor
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Kidney Infection
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2023
    I was referred to Dr mehrazin for a 5.1cm Clear cell renal cell carcinoma tumor. This was removed in October of 2020 through Laparoscopic partial nephrectomy. My recovery was very fast and I am happy to report that I am cancer free 2 years later. Enough about me, Dr Mehrazin put me at ease with his professionalism and Confidence. My follow up scans were easy to schedule through Mount Sinai radiology. I didn’t choose Dr Mehrazin but I most certainly would. His staff are also superb, I highly recommend Dr Mehrazin. You provide the positivity, Dr Mehrazin will provide the skill, together you will make a great team!
    Scott — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD
    About Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD

    • Urology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1003014267
    Education & Certifications

    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehrazin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehrazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehrazin works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mehrazin’s profile.

    Dr. Mehrazin has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrazin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

