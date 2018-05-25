Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirali Akbari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD
Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Mirali Akbari works at
Dr. Mirali Akbari's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 645-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirali and his staff are extremely professional, knowledge and friendly. They are also respectful of your appointment time. From the moment Dr. Mirali walks in the room, he makes you feel very comfortable and takes his time to answer your questions.
About Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1437115987
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- East Carolina Univ Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Temple Universtiy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirali Akbari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirali Akbari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirali Akbari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirali Akbari works at
Dr. Mirali Akbari speaks Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirali Akbari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirali Akbari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirali Akbari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirali Akbari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.