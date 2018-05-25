Overview of Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD

Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Mirali Akbari works at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.