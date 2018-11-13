See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.4 (37)
Map Pin Small Lewisville, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM

Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Podiatric Medicine and Surgery- Barry University and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Mobarak works at Southwest Foot And Ankle Center in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mobarak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Foot and Ankle Center
    502 N Valley Pkwy Ste 2, Lewisville, TX 75067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 316-0902
  2. 2
    Southwest Foot and Ankle Center
    5804 Coit Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 931-2253
  3. 3
    Southwest Foot and Ankle
    1110 Cottonwood Ln Ste 100, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 318-2655
  4. 4
    Southwest Foot And Ankle Center
    7711 San Jacinto Pl Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 805-9985
    Monday
    8:30am - 12:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    1:45pm - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Due to Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mobarak?

    Nov 13, 2018
    So glad I found this office to take care of the bunions (and one Tailor's bunion!) on both of my feet. Foot one was a major success! Two months later and I am back up and running and jumping and dancing. So glad I made the decision to do it. Dr. Mobarak really did a great job and I can't wait to get foot #2 done and out of the way. They are always so fast during pre and post op visits and you are in and out. This is thanks to to his wonderful team! Love all of y'all up there at Southwest F&A!
    Katie Smith in Argyle, TX — Nov 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mobarak to family and friends

    Dr. Mobarak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mobarak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM.

    About Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Eastern Farsi, Persian, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013962539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Central Alabama Va Health Care
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Podiatric Medicine and Surgery- Barry University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobarak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mobarak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mobarak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mobarak has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobarak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mobarak speaks Eastern Farsi, Persian, Persian, Persian and Spanish.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobarak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobarak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobarak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobarak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.