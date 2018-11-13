Overview of Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM

Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Podiatric Medicine and Surgery- Barry University and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Mobarak works at Southwest Foot And Ankle Center in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.