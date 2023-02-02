Overview of Dr. Reza Momeni, MD

Dr. Reza Momeni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of PA (now Drexel Univ) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Momeni works at The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.