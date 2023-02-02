See All Plastic Surgeons in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Reza Momeni, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (107)
Map Pin Small Berkeley Heights, NJ
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reza Momeni, MD

Dr. Reza Momeni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of PA (now Drexel Univ) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Momeni works at The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Momeni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8759
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SMG Florham Park Campus
    150 Park Ave # 22, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8794
  3. 3
    Livingston Campus
    75 E Northfield Rd # 22, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bellafill 
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bellafill 

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Feb 02, 2023
    A highly skilled doctor & lovely person
    Heidi L — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Reza Momeni, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699762435
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale Medical School-Plastic Surgery Service
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Medicine (Connecticut)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of PA (now Drexel Univ)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Momeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Momeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Momeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Momeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momeni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

