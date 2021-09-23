Dr. Reza Omid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Omid, MD
Overview of Dr. Reza Omid, MD
Dr. Reza Omid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Omid's Office Locations
Lawrence R Menendez M.d. A Medical Corporation1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Keck Medicine of USC1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
USC Institute of Urology1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very knowledgable and experienced surgeon. Well educated and kind person which didn’t see in LA. Most of doctors are picky which is not good. I will recommend as a Shoulder ORTHOPED DR. REZA OMID. Was Done my Surgery on April 22nd , 2021. Recovery was normal on time.
About Dr. Reza Omid, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1386869717
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omid has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Omid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.