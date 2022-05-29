Overview

Dr. Reza Rahbar-Semnani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Rahbar-Semnani works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.