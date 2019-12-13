Overview of Dr. Reza Roghani, MD

Dr. Reza Roghani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Roghani works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Englewood, NJ and Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.