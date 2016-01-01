See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD

Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Roohanirad works at Rehab Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roohanirad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rehab Consultants
    5701 W 119th St Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6549
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening
Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • English
  • 1073977898
Education & Certifications

  • University of Michigan
  • University of Missouri-Kansas City
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roohanirad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roohanirad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roohanirad works at Rehab Consultants in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Roohanirad’s profile.

Dr. Roohanirad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roohanirad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roohanirad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roohanirad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

