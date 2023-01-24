Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD
Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Sadrian's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute of San Diego9850 Genesee Ave Ste 300, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love my results! Great doctor/practice. I would recommend him to anyone. He makes you look and feel great.
About Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1003932740
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadrian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadrian speaks Persian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadrian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadrian.
