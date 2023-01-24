See All Plastic Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (57)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD

Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Sadrian works at Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute of San Diego in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadrian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute of San Diego
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 300, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 457-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
NPI Number
  • 1003932740
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sadrian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sadrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sadrian works at Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute of San Diego in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sadrian’s profile.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadrian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadrian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadrian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadrian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

