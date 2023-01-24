Overview of Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD

Dr. Reza Sadrian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Sadrian works at Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute of San Diego in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

