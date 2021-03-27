See All General Surgeons in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Montgomery, AL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD

Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Seirafi works at River Region General Surgery in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Nunn, MD
Dr. George Nunn, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Falgout, MD
Dr. Howard Falgout, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Argo, MD
Dr. Joshua Argo, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Seirafi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Clinic General Surgery
    7201 Copperfield Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 262-4418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seirafi?

    Mar 27, 2021
    I had a tumor the size of a cantaloupe I my colon, so far undiagnosed. When I entered the emergency room, it was touch-and-go ! Dr. Seirafi not only performed an almost miraculous surgery, but he also encouraged and motivated me to fight. Ten days I intensive care and six weeks in the hospital and I was strong and well. Now, eleven years later, I am in good health, remarried five years ago, and will be eternally grateful to this excellent surgeon and man.
    Ursula — Mar 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seirafi to family and friends

    Dr. Seirafi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seirafi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD.

    About Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316904030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hunter College New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seirafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seirafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seirafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seirafi works at River Region General Surgery in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Seirafi’s profile.

    Dr. Seirafi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seirafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seirafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seirafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seirafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seirafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.