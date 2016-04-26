Overview of Dr. Reza Shah, DO

Dr. Reza Shah, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Mercer Surgical Group in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.