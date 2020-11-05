Dr. Reza Shahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Shahim, MD
Overview of Dr. Reza Shahim, MD
Dr. Reza Shahim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Shahim's Office Locations
Neurological Surgery5201 Northshore Dr Ste 100, North Little Rock, AR 72118 Directions (501) 225-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful and so is his staff he has tried everything possible to try to help me with my back and has gone over and beyond to try to help manage my pain levels. Thx u Dr. Yours true miracle worker!
About Dr. Reza Shahim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033189857
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahim has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahim.
