Dr. Reza Shahim, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reza Shahim, MD

Dr. Reza Shahim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Shahim works at Neurological Surgery in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shahim's Office Locations

    Neurological Surgery
    5201 Northshore Dr Ste 100, North Little Rock, AR 72118 (501) 225-0880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Reza Shahim, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Shahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahim works at Neurological Surgery in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Shahim’s profile.

    Dr. Shahim has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

