Dr. Reza Shayesteh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Bethesda, MD
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reza Shayesteh, MD

Dr. Reza Shayesteh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Shayesteh works at Shayesteh DO and Shayesteh MD in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shayesteh's Office Locations

  1
    Shayesteh DO and Shayesteh MD
    5413 W Cedar Ln Ste 201C, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-4144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Reza Shayesteh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801904297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Shayesteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shayesteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shayesteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shayesteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shayesteh works at Shayesteh DO and Shayesteh MD in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Shayesteh’s profile.

    Dr. Shayesteh has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shayesteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayesteh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayesteh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayesteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayesteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

