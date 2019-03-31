Overview of Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD

Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tirgari works at Avalon Laser in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.