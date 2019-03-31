See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD

Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tirgari works at Avalon Laser in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Tirgari's Office Locations

    San Diego Office
    2445 5th Ave Ste 220A, San Diego, CA 92101 (619) 990-1138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Face Skin Lesions
Facial Irregularities
Liposuction
Face Skin Lesions
Facial Irregularities
Liposuction

    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2019
    Mar 31, 2019
I found Avalon Laser just looking online and they had an office in Carlsbad that was close to me. I went in for a consult appointment with Angelia who was so sweet. She helped me with the promotions they were having and I signed up for multiple treatments. Got a facial/dermabrasion from Amy that was wonderful. She has great hands! CO2 laser and Therma from Lauren & Brittany. They are all very professional and friendly. I'm so happy with my results so I highly recommend this place.
    Annette — Mar 31, 2019
    About Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Persian
    NPI Number
    1205892908
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirgari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tirgari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tirgari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirgari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirgari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirgari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirgari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

