Overview

Dr. Reza Toussi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Toussi works at Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.