See All Nephrologists in Mount Sterling, KY
Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD

Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Butros works at Means Adult Primary Care Clinic in Mount Sterling, KY with other offices in Winchester, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertension and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Butros' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Means Adult Primary Care Clinic
    148 SKYVIEW DR, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 499-0630
  2. 2
    Means Adult Primary Care Clinic Pllc
    1145 W Lexington Ave Ste A, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 268-0082
  3. 3
    75 Sterling Way, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 499-0630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Regional Medical Center
  • Harrison Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Butros?

    Jan 18, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Butros for five or six years. I think he's terrific. Good sense of humor and is always on the mark for fixing what ails me. I see no reason to look for a different healthcare provider.
    — Jan 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Butros to family and friends

    Dr. Butros' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Butros

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD.

    About Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023037082
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Seton Hall U/Jersey City Med Ctr|U Ky Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butros has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertension and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.