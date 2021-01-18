Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD
Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Butros works at
Dr. Butros' Office Locations
-
1
Means Adult Primary Care Clinic148 SKYVIEW DR, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 499-0630
-
2
Means Adult Primary Care Clinic Pllc1145 W Lexington Ave Ste A, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 268-0082
- 3 75 Sterling Way, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 499-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Butros for five or six years. I think he's terrific. Good sense of humor and is always on the mark for fixing what ails me. I see no reason to look for a different healthcare provider.
About Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023037082
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U/Jersey City Med Ctr|U Ky Med Ctr
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Butros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butros works at
Dr. Butros has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertension and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Butros speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.