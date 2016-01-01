Dr. Rhaisa Dumenigo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumenigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhaisa Dumenigo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rhaisa Dumenigo, MD
Dr. Rhaisa Dumenigo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Dumenigo's Office Locations
1
Romulo Clavelo M D P A78 SW 13th Ave Ste 201, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 355-8264
2
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 644-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rhaisa Dumenigo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumenigo has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumenigo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumenigo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumenigo.
