Overview

Dr. Rhea Heidi Balitbit-Lozada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Balitbit-Lozada works at Beeler-Manske Clinic LLP in Texas City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.