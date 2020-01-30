Dr. Rhea Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhea Rogers, MD
Dr. Rhea Rogers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
Mid-Kansas Women's Center - Derby1101 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 600-8128
29th Street9300 E 29th St N Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 600-8129
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I can’t even believe this woman has bad reviews! I truly think that maybe the people that have left a bad review are holding her accountable for maybe staffing issues she’s had in the past or scheduling! HELLO, she’s a ob! She delivers some of her client’s babies! If she’s gotta go, she’s gotta go. If it were your baby, you would appreciate that. From my experience Dr. Rodgers is the best Dr. period that I have had. She’s personable and really listens to what’s going on with you! Highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1881699643
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.