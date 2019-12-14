See All Dermatologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Drugge works at Rhett J Drugge MD PC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rhett J Drugge MD PC
    50 Glenbrook Rd Apt 1C, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 324-5719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acne
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Rash
Ringworm
Shingles
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 14, 2019
    Lifesaving brilliant doctor - invented the Melanoscan to identify melanomas. Harvard Graduate highly respected in the medical community.
    Keith C — Dec 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD
    About Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1154417293
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Residency
    Internship
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drugge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drugge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drugge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drugge works at Rhett J Drugge MD PC in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Drugge’s profile.

    Dr. Drugge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drugge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drugge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drugge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drugge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drugge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

