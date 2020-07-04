See All Plastic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Rhett High, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rhett High, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rhett High, MD

Dr. Rhett High, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. High works at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. High's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Raleigh Hospital
    3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 872-2616
  2. 2
    4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-1818
  3. 3
    Raleigh Plastic Surgery Center
    1112 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 872-2616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. High?

    Jul 04, 2020
    I had surgery on June 1 of this year, it was amazing I have breast reduction and also he remove my breast implants I have some Liposuction in my right side he make me looks like a teenager mi breast is beautiful!!!! my belly is gorgeous. I have noticed the big difference in the same day, and when I wake up the next day, I say wow!!!!! and it just keeps getting better and better and better looking. Thank you Dr. high, you are fantastic.
    Gabriela Scheiner — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rhett High, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rhett High, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. High to family and friends

    Dr. High's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. High

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rhett High, MD.

    About Dr. Rhett High, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528033826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bowman Gray School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhett High, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. High has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. High. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. High.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rhett High, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.