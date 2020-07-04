Overview of Dr. Rhett High, MD

Dr. Rhett High, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. High works at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.