Dr. Rhett McLaren, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
WK Premier Pediatrics2300 Hospital Dr Ste 420, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00amSundayClosed
- WK Bossier Health Center
I never write reviews but I hope others may be blessed like we have been. Not enough words to express how grateful we are for Dr McLaren and his staff. Dr McLaren has gone above and beyond in his care of our grandson since the very first time we met him. He cares deeply about children and all of their individual needs….not just whether or not they are sick. He and his entire staff have given great care to two frequently overwhelmed grandparents as well. Thank you all!
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 74th Medical Group-Wright Patterson AFB
- 74th Medical Group-Wright Patterson AFB
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. McLaren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McLaren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McLaren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.