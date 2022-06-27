Dr. Rhiana Menen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhiana Menen, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhiana Menen, MD
Dr. Rhiana Menen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Menen's Office Locations
Boise Surgical Group3399 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 364-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor so comfortable with her .Great surgeon . My recent mastectomy went well .
About Dr. Rhiana Menen, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427205160
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Alameda County Medical Center - Highland Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menen has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Menen speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Menen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menen.
