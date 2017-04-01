Dr. Rhoads Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhoads Stevens, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhoads Stevens, MD
Dr. Rhoads Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
- 1 1329 Lusitana St Ste 209, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 545-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr/ Stevens for more than 20 years since he was practicing in straub hospital and I followed him to his own practice, when I got married ,my wife had her own doctor for years and I was talking with her about how good Dr Stevens is and ever since her first visit she hasn't been back to her doctor !!Besides that he's a great doctor and amazingly good in what he does ,he's friendly and compassionate.I recommended him to numerous of my family and friends and I always will. G. DeAngelo
About Dr. Rhoads Stevens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194812503
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.