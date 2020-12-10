Dr. Rhoderick Nazario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhoderick Nazario, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of East Magsaysay - Quezon City Philippines and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Central Avenue1121 N Central Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-1221Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rhoderick Nazario is an awesome Doctor. He cares for his patients, he goes above and beyond to help you get better. He is compassionate, professional, attentive to your concerns and questions, and takes the time to hear you. He explains everything clear and makes sure you understand. He have a good sense of humor and always makes me smile. I recommend Dr. Nazario to everybody. Thank you Dr. Nazario! I am very greatful for having you as my Doctor. God Bless you! Magaly Hernandez
- Westchester Medical Center - Valhalla NY
- University of East Magsaysay - Quezon City Philippines
Dr. Nazario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazario works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.