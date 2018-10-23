Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhona Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhona Ahmad, MD
Dr. Rhona Ahmad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-4654
- 2 29994 Northwestern Hwy Ste E, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-2280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Ahmad for sometime, she is very accommodating when scheduling very early or late evening appointments. Dr. Ahmad has truly been a blessing in disguise, she is kind, caring and genuine.
About Dr. Rhona Ahmad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1831110675
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
