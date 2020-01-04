Dr. Rhonda Flora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Flora, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhonda Flora, MD
Dr. Rhonda Flora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Flora's Office Locations
Newport Beach Ob/Gyn office500 Superior Ave Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 644-2722Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Always takes the time to listen to explain anything we had questions on.
About Dr. Rhonda Flora, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flora.
