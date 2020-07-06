Dr. Rhonda Freed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Freed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rhonda Freed, MD
Dr. Rhonda Freed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Freed works at
Dr. Freed's Office Locations
7th Street Internal Medicine600 John Deere Rd Ste 404, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rhonda Freed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902879588
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Medical College of Virginia
