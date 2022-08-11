Dr. Rhonda Halder, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Halder, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Halder, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Metairie, LA.
Locations
-
1
Creative Smiles Dental3435 W Esplanade Ave S, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 420-0413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good bedside manner and great dental technique and results
About Dr. Rhonda Halder, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1871625632
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halder accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.