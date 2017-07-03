See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rhonda Haston, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (141)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rhonda Haston, MD

Dr. Rhonda Haston, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Haston works at Einstein Internal Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haston's Office Locations

    Klein Bldg
    5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2017
    Dr. Haston is a great Doctor, she listens and together find out what method is best for her patient. The staff is really nice and always have a smile on their face. the environment is so calm it makes you not afraid not to come to the doctor
    Brenda Coleman in Philadelphia, PA — Jul 03, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Rhonda Haston, MD
    Dr. Haston's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Haston

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Rhonda Haston, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1912974916
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Graduate Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

