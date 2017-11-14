Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Karol works at
Rhonda Karol10848 70th Rd Ste 2H, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-4920
Dr. Karol is an excellent physician; She is incredibly intelligent, thorough and compassionate. I would highly recommend Dr. Karol to anyone looking for a dermatologist!
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841218849
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Karol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karol works at
Dr. Karol has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karol.
