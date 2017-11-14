Overview

Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Karol works at KAROL & FACTOR in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.