Dr. Rhonda King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rhonda King, MD
Dr. Rhonda King, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Hagerstown Rheumatology Associates LLC7115 Guilford Dr Ste 204, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 663-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable and capable. Easy to work with and takes the time to understand you. Strongly recommended.
About Dr. Rhonda King, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1689738916
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
