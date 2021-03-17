Overview

Dr. Rhonda Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Stamford, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.