Dr. Rhonda Lampen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Lampen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lampen works at
Locations
Array Behavioral Care1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 315-3685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rhonda Lampen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
