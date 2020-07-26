Dr. Rhonda Lappen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lappen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Lappen, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhonda Lappen, MD
Dr. Rhonda Lappen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lappen's Office Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Associates Los Gatos14651 S Bascom Ave Ste 112, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1621
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lappen has treated our son's congenital heart disease since his birth. He is now 16 and she has guided us through three heart valve replacements and four open-heart surgeries. Our son is very active and plays club sports in high school. Dr. Lappen has been amazing since we first met her, always taking her time to explain what's going on and making the extra effort to treat my son and give him the best care possible. She has helped us navigate this journey through its ups and downs. We highly recommend her, she's the best doctor we know.
About Dr. Rhonda Lappen, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1902878036
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lappen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lappen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lappen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lappen has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lappen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lappen speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lappen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lappen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lappen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lappen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.