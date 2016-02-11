Dr. Rhonda Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Myers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Rhonda J. Myers M.d.4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 108, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 552-3121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myers has been my allergist / immunologist for approximately 6 years. She is a 'hands-on' physician, making observations and asking questions beyond those of the typical allergist. This woman probably saved my life; she listened so attentively, connected some dots that others had missed, and referred me to a highly qualified specialist in another field of medicine. Dr. Myers is amazingly skilled and kind.
About Dr. Rhonda Myers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, German, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1467404038
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers speaks German, Spanish and Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.