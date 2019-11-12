Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Pomerantz works at
Locations
-
1
Pomerantz Dermatology20 E 46th St Rm 1101, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 335-0488
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pomerantz?
Excellent Compassionate, knowledgeable and kind
About Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164456448
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomerantz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomerantz works at
Dr. Pomerantz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pomerantz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.