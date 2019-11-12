See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Pomerantz works at Pomerantz Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pomerantz Dermatology
    20 E 46th St Rm 1101, New York, NY 10017 (212) 335-0488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2019
    Excellent Compassionate, knowledgeable and kind
    ann wasserman — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164456448
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Downstate
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pomerantz works at Pomerantz Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pomerantz’s profile.

    Dr. Pomerantz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

